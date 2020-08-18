Collider event equips small businesses for success

Small business leaders were provided with the tools and techniques to best “pitch” ideas to the Air Force and Angel investor communities during a Pitch Perfect Collider Aug. 5.

The event, hosted by the Air Force Small Business Hub and the Dayton-based Wright Brothers Institute, featured real-world advice and mentorship from private commercial investors and small business leaders aimed at helping entrepreneurs to more effectively pitch both their technical capabilities and business plan to investors in the government and private domains.