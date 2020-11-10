Combined Federal Campaign Causes of the Week: Military Support & Mental Health

The Combined Federal Campaign is the official workplace giving campaign of the federal government, allowing federal employees and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities.
Each week is dedicated to raising awareness for a specific cause including ending hunger, eradicating poverty, mental health and other issues important to the federal workforce community locally and across the nation. This week’s causes: Military Support & Mental Health
Military Support
More than 4.4 million male and female heroes have served in the military since Sept. 11, 2001. The unwavering sacrifices made by those called to serve in the nation’s defense can result in hardships for them and their families. Long separations, frequent moves, holidays and celebrations spent apart, and uncertain futures put incalculable strain on active-duty members, their spouses and their children. Additionally, many service members return from deployments bearing physical, mental and emotional scars that they and their loved ones must deal with for the rest of their lives.
The executive director of a local nonprofit that supports compassionate care facilities for military members, veterans and their families acknowledges the American public wants to support service members.
“When a military member gets injured, so oftentimes the family becomes the caregiver. People who have to travel for medical care need a home to stay in while they are under care. Injured military members have unique needs that need to be addressed,” he said.
Gifts given through a CFC charity will empower active-duty service members and their families to live productive, successful lives, giving back to them as they give to the nation.
“CFC is sometimes referred to as the ‘payroll deduction program’ — I refer to it as the ‘painless deduction program’,” the executive director said. “Once a donor commits, their gift comes out of their paycheck before they even see it and it’s taken care of. CFC provides a way for donors to support causes important to them. They can pick a local program that is significant to them, or a regional or national program to support.”
Mental Health
A smile can be misleading. It can mask the internal suffering of the mind and soul, which is why many afflicted with a mental health condition can slip through the cracks and may not receive the help they need.
One in every four individuals across the world will be affected by a mental disorder at some point in their lives.
About 264 million people are affected by depression in the U.S alone. Destigmatizing mental health concerns and providing accessible counseling services and other programs can turn the tide.
These individuals can suffer through decades between the first appearance of symptoms and when they begin to receive treatment. Preventative programs and access to health care are key in providing treatment and support to those affected.
To tackle the great need for support, many CFC charities prioritize mental health in their programming, expanding resources and treatment efforts. Gifts given through a CFC charity will help individuals improve their emotional and psychological well-being.
Volunteer opportunities can be found and contributions to CFC can be made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org and in particular this week, https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/mental-health. For more information, go to https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/form/impact-statements.