Combined Federal Campaign Causes of the Week: Military Support & Mental Health

The executive director of a local nonprofit that supports compassionate care facilities for military members, veterans and their families acknowledges the American public wants to support service members.

“When a military member gets injured, so oftentimes the family becomes the caregiver. People who have to travel for medical care need a home to stay in while they are under care. Injured military members have unique needs that need to be addressed,” he said.

Gifts given through a CFC charity will empower active-duty service members and their families to live productive, successful lives, giving back to them as they give to the nation.

“CFC is sometimes referred to as the ‘payroll deduction program’ — I refer to it as the ‘painless deduction program’,” the executive director said. “Once a donor commits, their gift comes out of their paycheck before they even see it and it’s taken care of. CFC provides a way for donors to support causes important to them. They can pick a local program that is significant to them, or a regional or national program to support.”

Mental Health

A smile can be misleading. It can mask the internal suffering of the mind and soul, which is why many afflicted with a mental health condition can slip through the cracks and may not receive the help they need.

One in every four individuals across the world will be affected by a mental disorder at some point in their lives.

About 264 million people are affected by depression in the U.S alone. Destigmatizing mental health concerns and providing accessible counseling services and other programs can turn the tide.

These individuals can suffer through decades between the first appearance of symptoms and when they begin to receive treatment. Preventative programs and access to health care are key in providing treatment and support to those affected.

To tackle the great need for support, many CFC charities prioritize mental health in their programming, expanding resources and treatment efforts. Gifts given through a CFC charity will help individuals improve their emotional and psychological well-being.

Volunteer opportunities can be found and contributions to CFC can be made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org and in particular this week, https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/mental-health. For more information, go to https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/form/impact-statements.