Commander lets Wright-Patt ‘public health emergency’ expire

The decision was based on continued improvement — not only on base but across Ohio and the surrounding communities. The incidence rate has steadily declined and local medical treatment facilities continue to see low numbers of COVID-19-related admissions.

Miller said the base community cannot let its guard down as the new Delta variant of the virus is emerging.

“The fact we have made it here, at a point when we can terminate the Public Health Emergency, is a tremendous accomplishment and something that we should celebrate,” Miller added. “I’m excited to see increased events across the base and teammates reconnecting.”

Personnel and family members 12 and older can schedule a vaccination on the base by calling 937-257-SHOT or visiting https://informatics-stage.health.mil/WPAFBCOVIDApp/.