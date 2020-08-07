Commander’s Action Line

A: Thank you for your inquiry with regards to speeding up your wait time at the Wright-Patterson AFB Commercial Vehicle Deliver Gate (also known as Gate 26A). We understand wait times can be long, but the safety and security of the installation and our teammates is of the utmost importance.

Unfortunately, there is no pass available to exclude your vehicles from being inspected and the ushering of vehicles is strictly limited to concrete trucks being utilized for mission-essential construction on Wright Patterson AFB. One option you may consider is scheduling your deliveries after 1 p.m., as wait times are typically less in the afternoon than they are in the mornings.

Thank you for providing services to our installation. We value you as a partner and appreciate your interest in accelerating access. If you have any further questions, please respond to the org box.

Q: Do I have a legal right to request a copy of every base where we were stationed growing up? My Dad was a “lifer.” I need to know where I lived growing up?

A: In regards to tracing the Air Force bases where you grew up as a child, during your father’s military service. We will have to refer you to Air Force Military Records in St. Louis, Missouri. Use the following link to request your father’s records: https://www.archives.gov/personnel-records-center/military-personnel

Best wishes as you research your youth. And thank you for both yours and your family's service to our nation. The life of a military child can be both challenging and rewarding.

