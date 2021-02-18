Commentary: Remain honest, consistent in your approach to ‘new normal’

For those of us who live alone, it minimizes our human interactions. For parents, it changes the social dynamics of our children’s lives. For those of us caring for relatives, it changes how and when we can provide support.

Exacerbating the change itself is the fact it was not gradual – for many, it was thrust upon us abruptly. In addition, the rule-sets themselves are constantly being modified as we learn more, and we must constantly adapt accordingly.

For many, the most solid underpinnings of our daily lives – work, home and family – have been impacted.

So what are we to do? How do you as a peer, leader and friend adapt your leadership and wingman-ship to be effective in the new normal?

· Consistency – During uncertain times, we naturally look for stability. Like early sailors on the open seas searching out the stars, the consistency we can find in modern life provides comfort. Be a guidepost of predictable dependability. Be present, be dependable, and be as consistent as possible in word and deed.

· Availability – Though your people may not be able to take advantage of your “open door” policy in person, it should not mean you are less available to them. Find ways to increase your availability. Call or text your people. Use social media to check in, as appropriate. Avoid the temptation to delegate your presence, and make your rounds. Your people know when they are a priority.

· Honesty – We only know what we know. It’s OK for us to not have all the answers. Be honest with your people about what their schedules look like, what the near- and long-term outlook for “return to normalcy” is, what your expectations are and what the organization can do to support.

Finally, do not forget to take care of yourself. Seek out what you provide to others in people you trust.

Find consistency, availability and honesty in your peers and mentors, and lean on them as your people lean on you and into the mission.