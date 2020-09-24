Commissaries honor Air Force’s 73 years of service

For many years, military installations ran their own commissaries, with some assistance from the various service headquarters. Commissaries across the board finally began to standardize some terminology and methodology with the implementation of the Armed Forces Commissary Regulation of 1949.

To help fund the stores' expenses, DOD instituted a 2-percent surcharge on purchases at all military commissaries, beginning in 1952. The surcharge gradually increased until 1983 when it reached the current level, 5 percent. Today, surcharge funds pay for some supplies and equipment, construction, renovation and maintenance of commissaries.

In the early years following the Air Force’s formation, local commanders were responsible for their bases' commissaries. Stores made their own decisions about shelf stocking and commodity purchasing. There was little standardization, no uniformity, no continuity of operations and no career path for commissary workers – civilian or military.

Finally, in the early 1970s, policy and guidance came from the Supply Support and Services Office at Air Force Headquarters in the Pentagon, while professional assistance came from the Air Force Commissary Stores Branch in the Air Force Services Office in Philadelphia, part of the Air Force Logistics Command.

The commissary benefit’s importance in recruitment and retention increased with the creation of the all-volunteer military in 1973. In 1976, the formation of the Air Force Commissary Service centralized guidance and control for the Air Force’s 181 commissaries in one agency, headquartered at Kelly Air Force Base, Texas.

Prior to AFCOMS, all of the branch’s commissaries were initially supplied by the Army Quartermaster Corps. AFCOMS managed Air Force commissaries until the creation of the Defense Commissary Agency, which centralized all the services' commissaries in 1991.

Today the commissary benefit remains one of the key reasons for enlisting and reenlisting in the armed forces because of its potential to provide savings of thousands of dollars each year compared to shopping in civilian grocery stores.