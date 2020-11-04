Commissaries honor sacrifices of military families in November

Part of the benefit’s delivery involves DeCA’s collaboration with its industry partners to feature in-store promotions and high-value coupons that help military families stretch their grocery budget beyond normal everyday savings.

Military families can save even more through DeCA’s Your Everyday Savings! (YES!) program, where commissaries reduce prices daily on hundreds of the most frequently purchased popular brands. They can also maximize their benefit by visiting the Rewards & Saving section on the DeCA website.

The commissary’s private label brands offer families another on shelf benefit with items that are equivalent or better than the national brands. With everything from food, health care and pet supplies, commissary store brands help you save even more. Commissary store brands are sold under seven names: Freedom’s Choice (food items) and HomeBase (non-food items); along with TopCare (health and beauty), Full Circle Market (natural and organic food), Tippy Toes (baby products), Flock’s Finest (wild bird food); Pure Harmony (pet food); and Wide Awake (coffee beverages). TopCare, Full Circle Market, Tippy Toes, Flock’s Finest, Pure Harmony and Wide Awake are not exclusive to DeCA.

“Acknowledging our military families this month is the right thing to do, and we at DeCA are committed to providing them a relevant and vital benefit,” Saucedo said.