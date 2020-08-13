Commissaries worldwide selling reusable, disposable protective masks

Since April 6, commissaries have required some form of face covering for its store employees to comply with the April 5 Department of Defense directive mandating that standard for anyone entering military facilities. By April 10, commissaries expanded the face covering requirement to include customers or anyone else entering a commissary. The DeCA guidance does not supersede the existing installation policies. It applies to all agency stores and other facilities worldwide where no local directive has yet been issued.

Since the start of the outbreak, most retail stores experienced a run on anything resembling personal protective gear. In those days, the closest that agency stores had for PPE were disposable gloves. Through May, glove sales increased by nearly 32 percent. In addition to sales of masks, commissaries have also increased its volume of disposable gloves and hand sanitizers.

Army Lt. Col. Angela Parham, DeCA’s director of health and safety, reminds customers that wearing PPE is only one part of the preventive measures required to help combat COVID-19.

“DOD’s face covering mandate aligns with CDC guidance to help prevent asymptomatic people, who may not know they’re infected, from spreading the virus to others,” Parham said. “Even when you wear a mask or other face covering, it is still important to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing and refrain from touching your face.”

Commissary customers should continue to refer to the federal government’s response to coronavirus, COVID-19 website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Coronavirus site for updates and guidance regarding this virus. Updates related to the commissaries can be found on DeCA’s Coronavirus page: www.commissaries.com/coronavirus.