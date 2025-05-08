Communities responsible for drone enforcement, Wright Patt council told

Among the bill’s provisions, intentionally operating an unmanned aerial vehicle to photograph, record, “loiter” or fly near a “critical facility” can result in a first-degree misdemeanor or a fifth-degree felony charge. Such charges can mean fines of up to $2,500 or a year in prison.

Military bases like Wright-Patterson are considered critical facilities, Cordonnier said.

“If you catch someone doing it, they can be charged,” he said.

In December, Wright-Patterson closed its airspace due to unidentified drone flights nearby. No property was damaged or residents harmed, but the base airfield was shut down for about four hours one night.

The incident happened at a time when apparent drone flights near airports and military installations consumed national attention for weeks, particularly in New Jersey and elsewhere.

The Council of Governments — or “COG” — was created, in part, to help local governments near Wright-Patterson tailor and unify lawmaking and development in ways that support the base, which is the biggest single-site employer in Ohio.

“This is an area where the COG should be able to stake out some ground,” said Joshua Rauch, Riverside city manager. His idea: Get police chiefs for member governments together to talk about taking a “uniform approach” to the problem.

Cordonnier agreed with that.

It’s on local governments to enforce the state law, he said. “In theory, it’s in your jurisdiction.”

“I’m not speaking for the base, but it’s happening a heck of a lot more often than you can imagine,” said Dave Burrows, the coalition’s executive vice president for engagement, adding later: “It makes sense for you to coordinate.”

“I’m assuming, Vince, that it would be helpful to you all,” Cordonnier said to Vince King Jr., who is the community partnership program manager for Wright-Patterson.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission provides training in GIS or Geographic Information System technology, said Martin Kim, director of community and regional planning for the MVRPC. Municipalities can use the technology for mapping and other purposes, and it can involve the use of drones, Kim said.

Fairborn City Manager Michael Gebhart said he hears about drone incidents from his police department, and other COG members echoed him on that.

“We do see a fair amount of this,” Rauch said.

“We’ve got to communicate inside and outside the (base) fence,” said Alex Zaharieff, Huber Heights assistant city manager.

In other business, Rauch said Greene County and Beavercreek Twp have been “pre-approved” for COG membership. The township has accepted membership, but Greene County has not.

“At least at this point, the door is open,” Rauch said.