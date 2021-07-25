Community Gem: Beavercreek Women’s League

In 1969, a group of women came together in Beavercreek with concerns about a traffic light in the town. Fifty-two years later, this group of women is now known as the Beavercreek Women’s League, an organization of more than a hundred women who have a passion for serving the Beavercreek community.
The Beavercreek Women’s League is an organization that supports families, women, and their communities. The Beavercreek Women’s League was nominated to be honored as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by the club’s current president, Susan Phillips.
“This is a group of women that are all so fascinating on their own, but then they just come together and make even more happen,” Phillips said.
Phillips, 64, is a real estate agent with Irongate Inc. Realtors and has been greatly inspired by the work BWL has been doing for years.
Phillips was drawn to the Beavercreek Women’s League when she learned about their scholarship program for women at Beavercreek High School and their program to help women who had to pause their educations but are now going back to school. This cause was especially important to Phillips, because she did not get her bachelors degree from college until the age of 39.
“I am an education cheerleader, so this group of women really attracted me,” Phillips said.
Since its beginning, the organization has raised over $100,000 in scholarships for Beavercreek High School students and $63,500 for its Women In Transition (WIT) scholarships through its annual Scholarship Luncheon. The organization has also helped a variety of other non-profit organizations in the Greater Dayton area, including Feed the Creek, the Beavercreek Community Library, Michaels House, One Bistro, and 10th life.
Tiffany Novak, the former president of the BWL, can see the impact the organization has made around the Beavercreek community.
“I was told that if you look around in Beavercreek, anything you see, the Beavercreek Women’s League touched it,” Novak said.