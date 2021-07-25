Community Gem: Beavercreek Women’s League

“I am an education cheerleader, so this group of women really attracted me,” Phillips said.

Since its beginning, the organization has raised over $100,000 in scholarships for Beavercreek High School students and $63,500 for its Women In Transition (WIT) scholarships through its annual Scholarship Luncheon. The organization has also helped a variety of other non-profit organizations in the Greater Dayton area, including Feed the Creek, the Beavercreek Community Library, Michaels House, One Bistro, and 10th life.

Tiffany Novak, the former president of the BWL, can see the impact the organization has made around the Beavercreek community.

“I was told that if you look around in Beavercreek, anything you see, the Beavercreek Women’s League touched it,” Novak said.