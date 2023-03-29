X

COMMUNITY GEMS: Nominate someone doing something great in your community

Local News
By Staff Report
21 minutes ago

The Miami Valley is a compassionate community, full of people who help each other in big and small ways every day.

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative will highlight and honor people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. The series will highlight and recognize people, nominated by you, who make the community better and through their small acts add positivity and goodwill throughout the region.

“The Dayton area is full of people who are doing great things to help others in their community. We want to tell their stories that have gone unnoticed. Our Community Gems initiative brings light to the great efforts in Dayton and surrounding communities,” said Dayton Daily News Managing Editor Rich Gillette.

The Community Gems initiative is driven by reader nominations. Nominate a community member, friend, family member, or coworker and share with us how they help others or something in your community. Tell us your stories and help us spread the good news.

To nominate someone as a Community Gem, go to DaytonDailyNews.com/communitygems and fill out our form and we will contact you. Look for the good news stories about our Community Gems in Sunday editions starting May 7 and online at DaytonDailyNews.com/communitygems.

