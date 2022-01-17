Community helps homeless Dayton students, who will receive hygiene items, backpacks and more

The program helps hundreds of kids locally, Worley said, who added that this donation drive is brand new, but she hopes to make it an annual event.

Dozens of vehicles swung by Ponitz CTC on Monday to drop off donations during the eight-hour event.

Individuals and organizations donated money, tooth brushes, toothpaste, soap, combs, brushes, masks, hand sanitizer, washcloths, backpacks, lotion and other items.

Donated items filled about nine 55-gallon trash containers, and community and labor groups also contributed many boxes of hand sanitizer and other necessities.

Many kids live in group homes, while others are couch surfing or are doubled up with other relatives and families, Worley said.

Some people continue to struggle with housing insecurity even years after being displaced by the Memorial Day tornadoes of 2019, she said.