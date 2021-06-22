Community organizations promoting vaccines at Dayton health fair

The event, which runs from 2 to 7 p.m., will feature entertainment for children, including a “bounce house” and obstacle course; a live stream from WROU 92.1 and Live Remote by DJ Faith Daniels; and free food provided by Greater Dayton Premier Management (GDPM).

COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered by ZIKS Pharmacy, while representatives from Premier Health will be on hand to provide education on healthful eating and women’s health. Other participants will include CareSource, Central State University, Good Neighbor House, Homefull, and the City of Dayton.