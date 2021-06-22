Community organizations promoting vaccines at Dayton health fair

Several organizations will team up to promote COVID-19 vaccinations as part of a community health fair Wednesday at the DeSoto Bass Court Apartments, 811 Oldfield Ave.
The event, which runs from 2 to 7 p.m., will feature entertainment for children, including a “bounce house” and obstacle course; a live stream from WROU 92.1 and Live Remote by DJ Faith Daniels; and free food provided by Greater Dayton Premier Management (GDPM).
COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered by ZIKS Pharmacy, while representatives from Premier Health will be on hand to provide education on healthful eating and women’s health. Other participants will include CareSource, Central State University, Good Neighbor House, Homefull, and the City of Dayton.
Medicaid members who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the event will receive $50 in Walmart gift cards. To qualify, people must bring a Medicaid ID and photo ID for verification. GDPM residents will receive a $25 gift card to Homefull’s mobile grocery if they receive the vaccination during the event, regardless of whether they are Medicaid members.
The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Ohioans enrolled in Medicaid are vaccinated at only about half the rate of the state’s overall population. In some neighborhoods, fewer than 10 percent of Ohioans with Medicaid are vaccinated.