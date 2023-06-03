Compact SUV deserves luxury badge

Just as compact SUVs are all the rage, so too are turbocharged four-cylinder engines. So, guess what the QX50 has? That’s right ... a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. However, this one separates itself from others as it is engine this size with variable compression which means it maximizes power and performs more like a naturally aspirated six-cylinder. That accounts for the impressive performance numbers of 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque.

Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard, but my tester came with optional all-wheel drive (AWD). The big drawback to the entire powertrain is the disappointing continuously variable transmission, which feels laggy and withholds some of the upshifts and downshifts. The peculiar shifting habits are noticeable, although do contribute to improved fuel economy.

My AWD tester had an EPA rating of 22 mpg/city and 28 mpg/highway with an average of 25 mpg.

Inside, the QX50 again shows why it’s worthy of the luxury brand as it offers a nicer cabin than any you’d find in a Nissan. My tester was the Sport trim, which is new for this model year. The Sport trim features heated exterior mirrors, remote start and a wireless charging station.

The QX50 is a five-passenger SUV, which means three passengers can fit in the back seat. While legroom would be sufficed for three adults, the shoulder room would be cramped. As such, two adults would be ideal in the back seat.

The eight-inch touchscreen is well-designed and ergonomically placed. Additionally, the infotainment system is intuitive. Some critics called it too plain or dumbed down, I actually think this is a plus. It’s easy to connect your smartphone and the commands are relatively self-explanatory. No need to get too complicated or over-engineered.

Behind the second row there’s 31.4 cubic feet of space, which is really good for this segment. Fold the rear seats down and that total cargo area expands to 65.1 cubic feet.

There are five trims for the QX50, including Pure, Luxe, Sport, Sensory and Autograph. Only the Sport trim is new for this model year. My tester had a base price of $50,500 and a final MSRP of $52,815, which includes a destination charge plus special exterior illumination features.

Standing out in the crowd is hard in a gelatinous segment like compact SUVs. The 2023 Infiniti QX50 does enough to push its way toward the front. And it certainly does plenty to separate itself from Nissan and earn that luxury badge.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2023 Infiniti QX50 Sport

Price/As tested price................................................ $50,500/$52,815

Mileage.......................................... 22 mpg/city; 28 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 268 hp/280 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. CVT

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Aguas, Mexico