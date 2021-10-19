Company wants court to overturn Beavercreek decision on electronic billboard

The proposed billboard would be 55 feet tall and 42 feet wide, with a 10½ by 36 feet electronic face on either side. The proposed billboard is comparable in size to the electronic billboard located at the intersection of Factory Road and US-35. On Sept. 27, the city denied Lamar a permit to construct the billboard at the corner of North Fairfield and New Germany-Trebein Roads, on the grounds that the sign is far too large and does not comply with city ordinances.

Beavercreek’s zoning code allows for only two signs permitted in that subdivision, both of which have already been built. Additionally, the billboard well exceeded the size and scale permitted for those signs, and was “inconsistent with surrounding developments.”