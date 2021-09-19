Concerts galore: There’s something for every taste

The best of classical, country, folk, jazz, pop, rock and more will fill area stages throughout the 2021-22 season.
The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will salute a bevy of classical composers such as Beethoven, Strauss and Tchaikovsky while also paying tribute to the Rat Pack, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles among others. A Juneteenth-themed celebration of the sesquicentennial anniversary (150 years) of the birth of Paul Laurence Dunbar will also provide a fitting finale to the DPO season.
Dayton Opera will deliver the world premiere of librettist Laura Kaminsky and composer Andrea Fellows Fineberg’s “Finding Wright,” the story of Katharine Wright, sister of the iconic aviation pioneers. In addition to being the first ever full-length opera commissioned for and presented by Dayton Opera, the production has an all-female artistic team including stage director Kathleen Clawson and music director Susanne Sheston, who will conduct the DPO. Countertenor John Holiday’s Opera Star Recital is equally notable.
Classical fans can also expect strong orchestral and vocal performances from such troupes as Bach Society of Dayton (also planning a Dunbar tribute), Chamber Music Yellow Springs and Springfield Symphony Orchestra (providing a slate ranging from Gilbert and Sullivan to Judy Garland and Verdi).
Variety abounds elsewhere courtesy of Miami Valley Community Concert Association, University of Dayton, Dayton Live and Troy’s emerging Arbogast Performing Arts Center.
CLASSICAL
Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
(937) 228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
Founded in 1933, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, led by music director Neal Gittleman since 1995, is a cornerstone of the arts in the Miami Valley featuring over 80 regional musicians. The orchestra’s rich tradition and flavorful programming equally appeals to classical aficionados and music lovers who enjoy a range of genres such as pop, rock, jazz, and Broadway.
Masterworks Series
8 p.m. Schuster Center
Oct. 1-2: “Beethoven’s Eroica: A Salute to Heroes”
Nov. 12-13: “Tchaikovsky’s Passion”
Jan. 7-8: “East Meets West”
March 18-19: “Beethoven 7 and Strauss”
April 1-2: “April Fools and Geniuses”
May 13-14: “Beethoven 9: Joy to the World”
May 21-22: “Epic Opera – DPO Masterworks Series Performance” (Sun. 3 p.m.)
SuperPops Series
8 p.m. Schuster Center
Oct. 15-16: “The Rat Pack, Symphonic!”
Dec. 3-4: “Holiday Pops”
Feb. 18-19: “The Ladies of Swing”
June 17-18: “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Juneteenth Celebration”
Rockin’ Orchestra Series
8 p.m. Schuster Center
Nov. 6: “Dayton Funk: A Tribute to Dayton’s Funk Legacy with Dayton Funk All-Stars & Guests”
Jan. 22: “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute”
March 5: “Windborne’s Music of The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards 1969”
April 16: “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles”
Family Series
3 p.m. Schuster Center
Oct. 17: “PhilharMonster – It’s Alive!”
Dec. 12: “The Nutcracker – Family Series Matinee Performance” (Sun. 2:30 p.m.)
March 20: “Bugs!!”
Special Events
Schuster Center
Dec. 15: “Handel’s Messiah” (Westminster Presbyterian, 7 p.m.)
Dec. 31: “New Year’s Eve: Return to Vienna” (8 p.m.)
Dayton Opera
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
(937) 228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
Dayton Opera has provided professional opera for over 50 years. In addition to developing new artists, the organization has produced a wide range of varied programs.
Oct. 23-24: “The Elixir of Love” (Sat. 8 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.)
Feb. 25 and 27: “Finding Wright” (Fri. 8 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.)
April 3: “John Holiday: Opera Star Recital” (Sun. 3 p.m.)
May 21-22: “Epic Opera” (Fri. 8 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.)
Bach Society of Dayton
Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering
(937) 294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org
Specializing in sacred and choral works with a repertoire spanning seven centuries, Bach Society of Dayton predominately salutes the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach while also showcasing other classical and contemporary composers.
Oct. 17: “Rededicated!: Mozart Requiem and Lauridsen Lux Aeterna”
Dec. 5: “Rejoice! Sweet Sounds of the Holidays”
March 27: “Resplendent! Bach Mass in B Minor”
May 22: “Renewed! A Tribute to Paul Laurence Dunbar”
Chamber Music Yellow Springs
First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
(937) 374-8800 or cmys.org
Chamber Music Yellow Springs purposes to present chamber music to generate community interest in the art form. In addition to encouraging the growth of emerging musicians, CMYS enriches its level of performance by embracing different cultures.
Sept. 26: Imani Winds
Nov. 21: Telegraph Quartet
March 27: Shanghai Quartet
April 24: Competition Finals
Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra
(937) 530-0515 or mvso.org
Founded in 1989 by Theatre Under the Stars co-founders Pat Carson and Keith Prentice, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra desires to bring quality, reasonably priced symphonic concerts to the community.
TBA: “West Side Story”
Musica!
(937) 619-9755 or musicadayton.org
Featuring singers from across the Miami Valley, chamber choir Musica! has been lauded for its harmonic blend and rich textures.
TBA
Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave, Springfield
(937) 328-3874 or springfieldsym.org
Founded in 1943, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the music direction of Peter Stafford Wilson, has hosted many internationally renowned artists including Hilary Hahn and Twyla Robinson.
Nov. 13: “Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance”
Jan. 29: “A Serenade of Movement – MasterWorks II”
March 5: “Mark O’Connor and the SSO – MasterWorks III”
April 16: “Get Happy! A Judy Garland Celebration – NightLights II”
May 21: “Verdi and Wagner – MasterWorks IV”
Wright State University
Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
(937) 775-2500 or wright.edu/music
Wright State University’s School of Music incorporates bands, chamber ensembles, choirs, opera theatre, and orchestra.
TBA
COUNTRY/FOLK/JAZZ/POP/ROCK/WORLD/OTHER
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
(937) 418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
Oct. 30: The Texas Tenors
Dec. 5: Steven Curtis Chapman: Acoustic Christmas
Dec. 19: Michael Bolton: Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites
March 12: Forever Motown
Clark State Performing Arts Center Series
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
(937) 328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events
Oct. 7: Diamond Rio
Dec. 20: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – 2021
Feb. 10: Anaïs Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman
Feb. 26: Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar
March 26: The Ten Tenors – Love Is in the Air
April 30: The British Invasion – Live on Stage
Dayton Art Institute
456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
(937) 223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org
Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz and Beyond
This series offers music lovers a diverse range of jazz musicians from across the region. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: Jimmy Leach Jazztet
Nov. 11: Puzzle of Light
Dec. 9: Kick-N-Flava
Skinner Pipe Organ Performances
Matt Dierking of the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists performs on the DAI’s restored Skinner pipe organ on the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.
Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Dec. 5, Dec. 19
Dayton Live
Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
(937) 228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series
Jan. 7: Classic Albums Live Performs Led Zeppelin II
Feb. 4: Classic Albums Live Performs Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle
March 25: Dailey & Vincent
April 21: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers
April 30: Classic Albums Live Performs AC/DC: Back in Black
Miami University Performing Arts Series
Oxford Campus, 101 S. Campus Ave.
(513) 529-3200 or tickets.muohio.edu
Miami University’s Performing Arts Series seeks to “provide both a window through which to view ideas, cultures, art forms, as well as provide a mirror in order to reflect upon ourselves, our history, and our own culture.”
TBA
Miami Valley Community Concert Association
Centerville Performing Arts Center/Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville
(937) 853-8292 or mvcconcert.org
Founded in 1991, the Miami Valley Community Concert Association aspires to “cultivate an interest in increased concert attendance and to encourage the performance of music by professional artists by providing a wide variety of programs at affordable prices.”
Oct. 6: The Tom Daugherty Orchestra “Big Band Legends”
Oct. 18: Blue Suede Shoes “Elvis Bash”
March 14: Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
May 24: Jim Witter “The Piano Men”
Nutter Center
3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
(937) 775-4789 or nuttercenter.com
Sept. 24: Alabama with Sara Evans
Oct. 17: KISS
Dec. 4: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
(937) 610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com
Sept. 25: Brett Eldredge with Morgan Evans and Nate Smith
Sept. 28: Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley
Oct. 4: Indigo Girls with Becky Warren
Sorg Opera House
63 S. Main St., Middletown
Oct. 8: Cincinnati Transit Authority – The Music of Chicago
Oct. 9: Classic Rock Experience
Oct. 15: The Ultimate Doors: A Tribute to Jim Morrison & The Doors
Oct. 16: Terry Lee Goffee: The “World’s Premier” Johnny Cash
Oct. 22: Blessid Union of Souls
Oct. 23: STRUTTER: America’s No. 1 KISS Tribute Band
Nov. 5: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute
Nov. 6: The Menus
Nov. 12: The Almond Butter Band
Nov. 13: The Bel Airs ‘50s and ‘60s Rock & Roll Show Band
Nov. 19: Thunderstuck: America’s AC/DC
Nov. 20: Beatlemania Magic
Nov. 27: Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John
Dec. 11: Motortown All-Stars
Jan. 22: Signs of Life: The Essence of Pink Floyd
March 12: Riders In The Sky
March 19: The Cleverlys
Springfield Arts Council
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
(937) 328-3874 or springfieldartscouncil.org
Dec. 11: Christmas with The Celts
Jan. 22: Masters of Soul
April 22: “MJ Live! Michael Jackson Tribute Concert”
University of Dayton ArtsLIVE
300 College Park, Dayton
(937) 229-2545 or udayton.edu/artssciences/artslive
ArtsLIVE provides cross-cultural programming featuring “a range of artists that reflects the diversity of experiences” in an attempt to educate “the whole person.”
Sept. 19: American Mosaic
Oct. 3: Jupiter String Quartet
Oct. 21: Joel Ross, Good Vibes
Nov. 7: INVOKE
Feb. 27: The Harlem Quartet
March 24: Bria Skonberg
April 6: New Morse Code
