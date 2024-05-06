Construction causing lane shifts on I-75 in Montgomery County

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Constructions projects will affect state highways next week in Montgomery County.

Interstate 75 will be reconstructed between state Route 4 and Needmore Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. I-75 will experience major reconstruction including a traffic pattern shift ramp closures and lane restrictions in each direction.

This project includes rehabilitation and new pavement with an estimated completion for fall 2026.

Interstate 75 Lane Shifts:

Three lanes on I-75 in each direction will go between Needmore Road and state Route 4. Southbound traffic in the left lane will cross over into ”a contraflow lane on the northbound side” just north of Needmore Road through next April.

Vehicles in the contraflow lane will not have access to the following exits: Needmore Road, Wagner-Ford Road, Stanley Avenue, state Route 4 and state Route 48/Main Street.

Crews will be completing work on the interior median and reconstruction of the southbound travel lanes. This new traffic pattern will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction.

Interstate 75 Lane Closures:

Expect overnight intermittent lane closures on I-75 in each direction between Needmore Road and Leo Street through November.

Lane closures will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday nights as needed. Crews will be completing roadway and barrier repairs as part of the ongoing reconstruction project.

Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

In Other News
1
Woman injured in shooting near BP gas station in Dayton
2
City may help bring new homes to Old North Dayton
3
Best of Dayton: Nominate here beginning May 13
4
Right-wing group spent $1.8M targeting GOP lawmakers locally and across...
5
40-year Alter theology teacher to retire

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top