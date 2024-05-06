Construction causing lane shifts on I-75 in Montgomery County

This project includes rehabilitation and new pavement with an estimated completion for fall 2026.

Interstate 75 Lane Shifts:

Three lanes on I-75 in each direction will go between Needmore Road and state Route 4. Southbound traffic in the left lane will cross over into ”a contraflow lane on the northbound side” just north of Needmore Road through next April.

Vehicles in the contraflow lane will not have access to the following exits: Needmore Road, Wagner-Ford Road, Stanley Avenue, state Route 4 and state Route 48/Main Street.

Crews will be completing work on the interior median and reconstruction of the southbound travel lanes. This new traffic pattern will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction.

Interstate 75 Lane Closures:

Expect overnight intermittent lane closures on I-75 in each direction between Needmore Road and Leo Street through November.

Lane closures will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday nights as needed. Crews will be completing roadway and barrier repairs as part of the ongoing reconstruction project.

Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.