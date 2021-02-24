Coronavirus: 1.5 million have received first vaccine dose in Ohio

Ohio recorded less than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus Wednesday, nearly a 1,000 case drop from Tuesday, according to the ODH.

The state added 1,842 cases Wednesday compared to 2,775 on Tuesday. In the last four days, Ohio has reported less than 2,000 daily cases three times.

Throughout the pandemic, the state has recorded 959,995 total cases.

Coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 1,338 patients Wednesday, according to ODH. There were 356 COVID-19 patients in Ohio ICUs and 236 on ventilators.

Ohio has reported 49,788 hospitalizations during the pandemic, including 137 on Wednesday. ICU admissions increased by 10 for a total of 7,083.

The state reported 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 17,045.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine could announce updated guidelines for visitations at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

“We’re seeing positivity rates decrease,” he said earlier this week. “Soon, more nursing homes may be able to allow more visitation.”

Compassionate care visits are allowed in the state if a family member or visitor can comfort or assist a resident whose well-being is suffering or at risk.

Visitation is also allowed at facilities that meet the following Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines: