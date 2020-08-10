Coronavirus: Free pop-up test site Saturday in Dayton

“The COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force has worked with local partners to create pop-up testing sites in communities where access to testing may be limited,” said DeWine. “By joining with the Ohio National Guard and other local partners, we can have a better understanding of COVID-19 through increased testing and be better able to prevent its spread.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health professional immediately to determine the appropriate testing.

All participants must wear a mask, but one will be provided for those who do not have one.