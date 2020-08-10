Coronavirus: Free pop-up test site Saturday in Dayton

A free pop-up COVID-19 test site will be open this weekend in Dayton.
Free testing will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Five Rivers Family Health Center, 2261 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton.
Five Rivers Health Centers, in partnership with Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard, are hosting the event, according to a release from Five Rivers Health Centers.
No doctor’s order is required. Adults, as well as children 10 and older, can be tested. Bring driver’s licenses or state IDs. No appointment is required, but people are encouraged to pre-register before Friday. More details are available at www.fiverivershealthcenters.org.
Results are expected in about seven days.
“The COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force has worked with local partners to create pop-up testing sites in communities where access to testing may be limited,” said DeWine. “By joining with the Ohio National Guard and other local partners, we can have a better understanding of COVID-19 through increased testing and be better able to prevent its spread.”
Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health professional immediately to determine the appropriate testing.
All participants must wear a mask, but one will be provided for those who do not have one.