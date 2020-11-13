Coronavirus: State bumps Miami County to red risk level 3

The state moved Miami County to the red risk Level 3 Thursday on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Also Thursday, Miami County was reported at number six of Ohio’s 88 counties in the ranking of highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases for a two-week period. From October 28 to Nov. 10, Miami County has had 620.6 cases per 100,000 population.
“Miami County, we can do better,” Dennis Propes, Miami County health commissioner stated in a release. “Wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands. Now is the time to protect each other. …
“We can reduce the risk to our community. We ask you to step up at this time and be accountable to your family, friends and community,” Propes said.
Most of the Miami Valley already was at the red risk level 3, including Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties. Only Darke and Logan counties remain at the yellow risk Level 2.
Meanwhile, Montgomery County passed 15,000 cases with a cumulative 15,288 reported as of Thursday to the Ohio Department of Health.
Of those, the most positive cases were in the 20-29 age range; however, the majority of hospitalizations and deaths are of people 70 and older, data show.