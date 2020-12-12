Coronavirus: Ohio reports over 10,000 new cases for fifth day in a row

Dr. Roberto Colón, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital and VP of Quality for Premier Health, was one of 10 health care workers across the state who announced the Stay Safe Ohio Protocol.

Each guest shared on of the 10 following points:

Stay at home

Wear your mask

Keep interactions short and stay apart

Wash your hands

Work from home

Celebrate safe; celebrate small

Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household

Limit travel

Keep weddings and funerals safe

Enjoy safe holiday activities

Colón shared the fifth guideline: work from home.

With the state expected to receive its first batch of the coronavirus vaccine in the next week, DeWine said it’s important that Ohioans continue to follow health guidelines to avoid overwhelming hospitals before the state can start distributing the vaccine.

“These are steps that are sensible steps that we can all follow and will allow us to still live our lives,” he said, “This is about living with this virus and living with it in a safe way.”