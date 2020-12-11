Coronavirus: MVH doctor joins DeWine to unveil Stay Safe Ohio Protocol

Colón shared the fifth guideline: work from home.

“We want to also encourage everybody as much as possible to be working from home,” he said. “We know this pandemic has created a new opportunity for many to be able to start working remotely and this is a way for use to reduce work-related exposures.”

While not everyone can work from home, there are some things that companies can do to decrease close contact between employees, such as conducting meetings online instead of in person.

“It allows us to still stay connected to one another in a work environment but maintain that safe environment,” Colón said.

He noted that working from home also helped some people make other healthier choices, such as eating better and exercising.

The 10-point protocol was announced as Ohio enters into what DeWine called a crucial period in the state’s fight against coronavirus.

With the state expected to receive its first batch of the coronavirus vaccine in the next week, DeWine said it’s important that Ohioans continue to follow health guidelines to avoid overwhelming hospitals before the state can start distributing the vaccine.

“These are steps that are sensible steps that we can all follow and will allow us to still live our lives,” he said, “This is about living with this virus and living with it in a safe way.”