Coronavirus: Still need help paying rent, utilities? Take our survey

As much as $8 million will become available in April to Montgomery County residents struggling to pay rent or utilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county is working on a program to distribute Emergency Rental Assistance funds approved by Congress at the end of December. The new American Rescue Plan also includes housing assistance.
