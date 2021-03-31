X

Coronavirus: Still need help paying rent, utilities? Take our survey

A growing demand for rental properties has widened the gap between earnings and housing costs for many blue-collar workers, and tens of thousands of renters in the region do not earn enough to reasonably afford basic housing units, according to a new report.--Staff Photo by Ty Greenlees

Credit: HANDOUT

By Chris Stewart

As much as $8 million will become available in April to Montgomery County residents struggling to pay rent or utilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is working on a program to distribute Emergency Rental Assistance funds approved by Congress at the end of December. The new American Rescue Plan also includes housing assistance.

The Dayton Daily News is surveying people who need help paying their rent to avoid eviction and keep their utilities turned on. A reporter may call you seeking additional information.

