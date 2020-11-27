Early Friday fire claims life of 80-year-old Dayton woman

An 80-year-old woman was found dead early Friday morning after her house caught fire.
The victim was identified as Tina Moore of Dayton by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The Dayton Fire Department arrived around 4:30 a.m. to a single-story house in the 4400 block of Prescott Avenue that had smoke and fire showing from the outside, a Dayton Fire Department release said.
A dispatch log of the fire call says a 9-1-1 caller said there was a lot of smoke coming from the house and it was unknown at the time whether the home was occupied.
“Crews rapidly extinguished the fire and conducted a primary search for any occupants,” the release said. “During that search, crews located an adult female victim inside the home.”
Moore was unconscious and was removed from inside the house, the department said, but she was declared dead on the scene. The dispatch log says that the coroner’s office was contacted around 5:10 a.m.
“Dayton Fire Department investigators are partnering with the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to determine Moore’s cause of death. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”