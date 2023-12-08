BreakingNews
Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash in Dayton

A man who died after a head-crash between two vehicles in Dayton Tuesday has been identified as 35-year-old Blake Caden, of Dayton.

Caden was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital shortly after the crash, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Caden was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla northwest on North Main Street near East Helena Street when his car travelled from the right lane into the left lane, cutting off a truck, according to the Dayton Police Department.

The Toyota continued across the intersection and crossed the double yellow lines before hitting a a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Main Street and waiting to trying to turn onto Helena Street.

The Chevrolet reportedly attempted to swerve to avoid the Toyota, but was hit head-on.

Medics transported Caden to the hospital. The front seat passenger in the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a second passenger in the Chevrolet who fled before police arrived. It was not clear if they were injured.

On Thursday Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said investigators do not believe distracted driving caused the crash. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to determine if a medical incident was a factor.

