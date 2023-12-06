Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

Local News
By
44 minutes ago
X

Injuries were reported after a possible three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Dayton.

The crash was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of North Main and East Helena Streets, according to Montgomery County Reginal Dispatch Center records.

ExploreInjuries reported after crash possibly involving ambulance in Dayton

Records said that as many as three vehicles were involved, and two medics went from the crash to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Injuries reported after crash possibly involving ambulance in Dayton
2
Amtrak plan for Dayton, Cincy, Columbus, Cleveland gets first early...
3
Rise in cyber crimes during holiday shopping season a concern for...
4
Wilberforce ‘on notice’ for accreditation; university president says...
5
Bribery indictment: Read the document charging Ohio’s top utility...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top