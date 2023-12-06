Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

Injuries were reported after a possible three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Dayton.
The crash was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of North Main and East Helena Streets, according to Montgomery County Reginal Dispatch Center records.
Records said that as many as three vehicles were involved, and two medics went from the crash to Miami Valley Hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
