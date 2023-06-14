BreakingNews
Coroner IDs 9-year-old boy hit, killed by construction vehicle in Centerville
Coroner IDs 9-year-old boy hit, killed by construction vehicle in Centerville

A 9-year-old boy who died Tuesday after he was hit by a construction vehicle in Centerville has been identified.

Bryson Abraham of Centerville was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on South Main Street, said Centerville police Officer John Davis.

A medium-duty construction delivery vehicle was driving north on South Main Street when it fatally struck a pedestrian in the 800 block, he said.

The boy was crossing the street from the median and as he walked into the right northbound lane he was hit by 2002 Peterbilt semi tractor, according to a Centerville Police Department crash report.

The truck driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police, according to Davis.

The crash closed South Main Street as crews investigated and reconstructed the crash.

Centerville police posted on social media at 6:51 p.m. the street had reopened.

