Coroner IDs man killed in pedestrian strike on I-70

Joshuwa Lawson, 30, of Gratis, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-70 West at the 18 mile marker, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Lawson’s cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call at 12:05 a.m. that a pedestrian was struck on the highway.