Coroner IDs man killed in pedestrian strike on I-70

A man who died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer early Saturday on Interstate 70 in Clay Twp. near Brookville has been identified.
Joshuwa Lawson, 30, of Gratis, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-70 West at the 18 mile marker, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Lawson’s cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call at 12:05 a.m. that a pedestrian was struck on the highway.
The man, later identified as Lawson, got out of a pickup truck stopped on the right shoulder of the highway and was in the roadway when he was struck by a commercial tractor-trailer, the patrol stated in a release.
The pickup truck reportedly had run out of gas.
The interstate was closed until shortly after 3 a.m. following the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Clay Twp. Police Department, Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Brookville Fire Department assisted at the scene.