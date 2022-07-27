dayton-daily-news logo
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Riverside ID’d

ajc.com

By
29 minutes ago

A Riverside man who died following a motorcycle crash Monday evening has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 43-year-old Santiago Gonzalez. He died at Miami Valley Hospital a few hours after the crash.

Gonzalez’s cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

A crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle was reported at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Old Troy Pike, according to 911 dispatchers.

“Currently we can confirm the male operator of the motorcycle has succumbed to his injuries,” Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said Tuesday morning. “The female passenger on the motorcycle was severely injured and is currently in the hospital with a severe leg injury.”

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, Sturgeon said.

