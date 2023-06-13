Coroner IDs men killed in double fatal crash in Dayton

It was one of two double fatal crashes reported in the Miami Valley Monday.

Around 11 a.m., the left rear tandem tires came off a flatbed trailer hauled by a semi truck and went into the Interstate 75 North lanes in Miami County near the Montgomery County line. The tires hit a Dodge Caravan and then a Chevrolet Express, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 77-year-old David Wright, of Franklin, and a passenger, 72-year-old Jon Weidel, of Brookville, died from injuries at the scene, according to OSHP.

Two other passengers in the Chevrolet were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with no injuries, according to troopers.

The crash also remains under investigation.