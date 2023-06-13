Coroner IDs men killed in double fatal crash in Dayton

Two men who died after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Dayton early Monday have been identified.
Brandon Lucas, 27, and Shawn Bolding, 55, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Dayton police are continuing to investigate the crash, which was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Riverside Drive
A vehicle hit a tree in the median on Riverside Drive, Dayton police said.
The Dayton Fire Department was also at the scene and put out several fires in the road caused by the crash, police added.
It was one of two double fatal crashes reported in the Miami Valley Monday.
Around 11 a.m., the left rear tandem tires came off a flatbed trailer hauled by a semi truck and went into the Interstate 75 North lanes in Miami County near the Montgomery County line. The tires hit a Dodge Caravan and then a Chevrolet Express, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 77-year-old David Wright, of Franklin, and a passenger, 72-year-old Jon Weidel, of Brookville, died from injuries at the scene, according to OSHP.
Two other passengers in the Chevrolet were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with no injuries, according to troopers.
The crash also remains under investigation.
About the Author