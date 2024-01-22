Coroner IDs teen killed in Friday afternoon shooting in Dayton

Dayton police were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 4:35 p.m. at the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A male was shot in the back, dispatch said.

Dispatch added a victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. They are in non-life-threatening condition, Dayton police said Monday.

According to the call log obtained from dispatch, a 911 caller said they saw three men running away.