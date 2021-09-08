Coroner: Man found unconscious during Dayton house fire died of smoke inhalation

Once inside, they found a man, later identified as Millerton, unconscious. He was taken outside for treatment, but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

“This tragic incident underscores the need for residents to have working smoke detectors in their homes, and maintain at least two ways out of every room to facilitate escape in the event of a fire,” said Dayton Fire Capt. Brad French.

Around 5:40 a.m. Saturday firefighters returned to the house to put out remaining, deep-seated smoldering areas. The burning items were removed and the site was secured, according to the fire department.