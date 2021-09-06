dayton-daily-news logo
Man dead following weekend fire in Dayton; investigators working to determine cause of blaze

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Dayton Fire Department investigators and the Montgomery County Coroner’s office are working to determine the cause of death for a man found unconscious during a house fire Friday night.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

“This tragic incident underscores the need for residents to have working smoke detectors in their homes, and maintain at least two ways out of every room to facilitate escape in the event of a fire,” said Dayton Fire Capt. Brad French.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Dayton fire crews responded to the 600 block of Whitmore Avenue near Sylvan Drive, according to the fire department. Upon arrivals, firefighters found a home with smoke showing.

Crews had difficulties getting inside the home due to hoarding conditions, according to the fire department. Firefighters were able to enter the home from a back window and then found the victim unconscious.

He was taken outside for treatment and evaluation, but was determined to be deceased, according to Dayton Fire.

Around 5:41 a.m. Saturday firefighters returned to the scene to put out remaining, deep-seated smoldering areas at the home. The burning items were removed and the site was secured, according to the fire department.

In addition to the man’s cause of death, investigators are also looking into the cause of the fire.

We will update this story as more information is available.

