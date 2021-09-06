Man dead following weekend fire in Dayton; investigators working to determine cause of blaze

He was taken outside for treatment and evaluation, but was determined to be deceased, according to Dayton Fire.

Around 5:41 a.m. Saturday firefighters returned to the scene to put out remaining, deep-seated smoldering areas at the home. The burning items were removed and the site was secured, according to the fire department.

In addition to the man’s cause of death, investigators are also looking into the cause of the fire.

