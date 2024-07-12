County jail coalition says state review found violations of state standards

The coalition met on Thursday in Dayton to share the state’s response and plan its next steps. The coalition said officials at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction responded to the jail coalition on July 3, saying they reviewed deaths at the pre-trial facility last year.

“The Bureau of Adult Detention conducted a comprehensive review of the jail deaths last year and found the County to be operating in violation of state standards in several areas,” according to an excerpt of the letter released by the coalition.

The jail submitted a list of plans to the state department to bring itself into compliance, according to the coalition.

These plans included the reprogramming of the jail’s electronic health record program, updating its process for using medications for opioid-use disorder, the creation of a detox area and the addition of comfort medications as an option for inmates, according to the coalition.

“The Montgomery County Jail Coalition is pleased to that the state of Ohio responded to our petition with this crucial information,” the coalition shared in a statement on Thursday. “We are disappointed that none of this information had been shared with us by local county officials, despite our repeated requests and appearances.”

Coalition members at Thursday’s meeting voiced that they want their group to have an emphasis on pressing local leaders for transparency at the jail and with behavioral health planning.

Dayton Daily News has requested records of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s review of the 2023 deaths.

In 2023, seven inmate deaths were reported from January through July, and in December a man died after he was transferred from the jail to the hospital.

Those who died included Steven D. Blackshear, 45; Aaron Dixon, 52; Amber Goonan, 41; Isaiah Trammell, 19; Amanda Campbell, 44; Gerald Ford, 47; Terry Clemmons, 47; and Douglas Sutton, 56.

Our analysis of state data also showed more people died after coming into custody at the Montgomery County jail last year than any other jail in Ohio. The Dayton Daily News investigated what was causing this rash of fatalities, and what county officials are doing about it.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office previously commented that the state found “no deficiencies” in its handling of Trammell’s death.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reviews every death at a jail facility in the state. A state jail inspector is tasked with visiting a facility and reviewing reports drafted by the jail staff.