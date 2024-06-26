Court records: Man pepper sprayed, tased after failing to follow police orders in Miamisburg

On Monday, Miamisburg police responded to a disturbance at an East Central Avenue apartment.

Horn was yelling, pounding a neighbor’s wall and breaking his windows to throw things outside, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

“Horn was also making a clicking sound and doing something with the gas in his apartment that caused neighbors in his unit as well as responding officers then on scene to believe he was trying to blow up the building,” an affidavit read.

The fire department responded to turn off the building’s gas.

When officers attempted to make contact with Horn, they heard what they thought was gunfire, prompting them to retreat and evacuate the building and a residence behind it, according to court records.

East Central Avenue and Third Street were also closed.

After multiple tries to get Horn to exit the building, police called SWAT. Crews used the PA system for hours and utilized sirens in an attempt to get Horn to leave.

SWAT eventually used tear gas in the apartment, but Horn still refused to leave, according to court documents.

He later exited the apartment, but then reportedly failed to follow additional commands. Crews then threw pepper balls at Horn, who remained on the apartment’s porch.

“Horn continued to not show his hands and had to be shot with pepper balls again,” an affidavit read. “SWAT members then went up the stairs to retrieve Horn who then proceeded to fight and struggle with them. Horn had to be tased multiple times before finally being able to be restrained.”

Crews transported Horn to the hospital.

During an interview with police Horn said “the power of God” caused his behavior, according to court records.

“I asked him if he was trying to burn the house down with the gas and he said no, but said that God was going to,” according to court records.