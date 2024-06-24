Man pepper sprayed, tased after police, SWAT respond to Miamisburg apartment

The road was closed at Third Street and the other residents were removed from the apartment building.

Kettering SWAT crews arrived, along with units from West Carrollton, Miami Twp. and Miamisburg police.

The man was arrested after he was pepper sprayed and tased. He was taken to Kettering Health Miamisburg. He was booked on preliminary obstructing official business and inducing panic charges, according to the city.

No injuries were reported.

The Miami Valley Fire District aired out the apartment, allowing police to search the unit.