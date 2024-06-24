Man pepper sprayed, tased after police, SWAT respond to Miamisburg apartment

BreakingNews
31 minutes ago
Crews pepper sprayed and tased a 60-year-old man who reportedly ignored police commands during an incident at a Miamisburg apartment Monday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of East Central Avenue on a report of man breaking windows out from the inside of a second story apartment. The man ignored commands from officers, according to a spokesperson from the City of Miamisburg.

The road was closed at Third Street and the other residents were removed from the apartment building.

Kettering SWAT crews arrived, along with units from West Carrollton, Miami Twp. and Miamisburg police.

The man was arrested after he was pepper sprayed and tased. He was taken to Kettering Health Miamisburg. He was booked on preliminary obstructing official business and inducing panic charges, according to the city.

No injuries were reported.

The Miami Valley Fire District aired out the apartment, allowing police to search the unit.

