Court to determine former Reynolds CEO’s competency to stand trial

A message was sent to one of Brockman’s attorneys Thursday.

The defendant’s motion for the hearing was unopposed, Hanks noted.

Last October, federal prosecutors in San Francisco announced that a federal grand jury had returned a 39-count indictment charging Brockman with tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and other alleged offenses. Brockman has pleaded not guilty to all 39 counts. The case was moved from California to Houston, where Brockman has a home.

Prosecutors have presented a portrait of Brockman operating a secret web of Caribbean business entities to conceal $2 billion in investment income, evading taxes on that income. The charges comprise what is said to be the largest prosecution of its kind in U.S. history.

It was reported last year that Swiss prosecutors froze more than $1 billion in bank accounts belonging to Brockman.

In November, Brockman stepped down as chief executive of Kettering-based auto dealer software company Reynolds & Reynolds, with then-President and Chief Operating Officer Tommy Barras assuming the CEO position.

In 2006, the then-65-year-old Brockman ran Universal Computer Systems, a Houston company he started in his living room more than three decades before, when he took over what was then a much larger competitor, Dayton-based Reynolds and Reynolds Co., in a $2.8 billion deal.

“The allegations made by the Department of Justice focus on activities Robert Brockman engaged in outside of his professional responsibilities with Reynolds & Reynolds,” a spokesperson for Reynolds and Reynolds said in October when Brockman was indicted. “The company is not alleged to have engaged in any wrongdoing, and we are confident in the integrity and strength of our business.”