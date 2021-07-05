COVID-19 daily case average inches down in Ohio

There were 210 new coronavirus cases reported Monday for the state of Ohio.
The 21-day COVID-19 case average is now 251, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health.
The states total reported cases since the pandemic began is 1,112,499.
As of Monday, 5,596,084 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,224,858 have finished it.
The ODH reported 47.87% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.7% completed the vaccine.
To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.