COVID-19 hospitalizations up after climbing since early November

About 1.58 million fully vaccinated Ohioans have received an additional dose.

There’s been a recent increase in people who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine starting one for the first time.

This increase in new vaccinations comes as new vaccination requirements are about to start for hospitals, nursing homes, and many other workplaces.

Hospitalizations, cases and vaccination rates all vary widely from community to community, with more detail at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The Dayton Daily News reported today that Ohio experts are forecasting this is the beginning of another surge in COVID-19 for this winter. However, vaccines will likely mean fewer hospitalizations and deaths than last year, and the brunt of it will be borne by unvaccinated people.

As of Friday, about 14.7% of daily COVID-19 lab confirmed tests were coming back positive, with a little under 19,000 total tests ran that day. The percent of tests detecting the coronavirus has been steadily increasing through November, at a pace slightly ahead of the rise in hospitalizations.