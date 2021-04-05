X

COVID vaccine appointments available this week in Miami County

Small bottles containing Moderna's active ingredient for a Corona vaccination are pictured at the vaccination centre in Eberswalde, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Small bottles containing Moderna's active ingredient for a Corona vaccination are pictured at the vaccination centre in Eberswalde, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

By Kristen Spicker

Registration is open for two coronavirus vaccine clinics in Miami County this week.

The clinics are on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City.

Miami County Public Health will be administering the Moderna vaccine during the clinics. The Moderna vaccine is authorized for ages 18 and older.

To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call 937-573-3461.

Registration will close once clinics are full.

Once registered, patients will receive a confirmation email from donotreply@miamicountyhealth.net. Make sure to check your inbox, junk and spam folders.

