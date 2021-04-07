X

COVID vaccine clinic for University of Dayton students scheduled for Sunday

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Kristen Spicker

The coronavirus vaccine will be available to University of Dayton students at a clinic Sunday at UD Arena.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered during the clinic from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The site will be operated by Miami Valley Hospital.

Due to a limited supply, students who want to be vaccinated must register for an appointment. Students can schedule an appointment here or by calling Premier Health’s vaccination line at 937-276-4141.

Premier Health is experiencing intermittent phone issues as a result of a high volume of calls. Anyone who receives a busy signal or a message that indicates the phone line is out of service should wait and call back later.

