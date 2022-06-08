Covington school district has 3 finalists for superintendent job

COVINGTON — The Covington school board has narrowed the list for the district’s next superintendent to three candidates following interviews with five applicants late last week.
Current Superintendent Gene Gooding has been hired by the Kettering school district to be principal of the district’s John F. Kennedy Elementary School starting later this summer.
The three candidates returning Friday for second interviews with Covington will be Scott Bloom, director of curriculum and instruction for Piqua City Schools; Joseph Hoelzle, high school principal at Tri-County North; and Eric Hughes, principal at Springcreek Elementary in Piqua, district Treasurer Carmen Siefring said.
The other two candidates who had first-round interviews were the only two current superintendents in the mix — Sally Henrick, superintendent of the Ridgemont Local Schools in Hardin County, and Mark Stefanik, superintendent of Tipp City Exempted Village Schools.
The Covington school district, located northwest of Troy in Miami County, has approximately 800 students.
The Board of Education is being assisted in its search for a new superintendent by David Larson of the Miami County Educational Services Center.
