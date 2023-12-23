Crash between party bus and vehicle injures at least 2

By
A two-vehicle crash between a party bus and a sedan injured at least two people in Miami Twp. Saturday afternoon.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Miami Twp. crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle on northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard around 2:17 p.m., according to OSHP.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

Two people with unknown injuries were transported to the main campus of Kettering Health Network.

The right lane was blocked on I-75 north beyond Austin Boulevard, but has since reopened, according to OH-GO’s dashboard.

Crews are still on scene.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

