Crash between party bus and vehicle injures at least 2

A two-vehicle crash between a party bus and a sedan injured at least two people in Miami Twp. Saturday afternoon.
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Miami Twp. crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle on northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard around 2:17 p.m., according to OSHP.
It is unknown what led up to the crash.
Two people with unknown injuries were transported to the main campus of Kettering Health Network.
The right lane was blocked on I-75 north beyond Austin Boulevard, but has since reopened, according to OH-GO’s dashboard.
Crews are still on scene.
