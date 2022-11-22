Crash closes US 42 in Warren County, CareFlight transports 1 to hospital

A crash involving a semi truck and tractor closed U.S. 42 in Wayne Twp. in Warren County Tuesday afternoon.
CareFlight transported one person to the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Additional information on the person’s condition was not available.
The crash took place near U.S. 42 and Cedar Hill Road and caused U.S. 42 to close in both directions.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
