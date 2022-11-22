3 critically injured in 2-vehicle crash in Xenia Twp.

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night critically injured three people in Xenia Twp.
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. on U.S. 68 at Brush Row Road.
The two vehicles involved in the crash sustained heavy damage and CareFlight is on standby, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.
