3 critically injured in 2-vehicle crash in Xenia Twp.

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night critically injured three people in Xenia Twp.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. on U.S. 68 at Brush Row Road.

The two vehicles involved in the crash sustained heavy damage and CareFlight is on standby, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

