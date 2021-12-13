Crews battle house fire in Dayton

Dayton firefighters battled flames at a house on Crestmore Avenue Monday morning.
Heavy smoke was showing from the house in the 700 block of Crestmore Avenue, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
Smoke damage could be seen on the front of the house.
It’s not clear if anyone was home or were injured during the fire.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
In Other News
1
Dayton police union’s complaint about COVID testing is dismissed
2
Planners vote to seek $13.5M ODOT loan for area’s biggest traffic...
3
Kettering schools childcare switch on hold; some families say cost...
4
Woman taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries in Saturday...
5
Mason Council votes tonight on repeal of sanctuary city for the unborn...
About the Author