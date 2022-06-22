Crews demolish two West Carrollton schools: Bricks available to public

Walter Shade ECC was a 57,988-square-foot building constructed in 1954 and occupied by pre-K through kindergarten. C.F. Holliday was a 50,875-square-foot building constructed in 1950 and one of of three elementary schools housing first through fifth grades. An addition to the facility was completed in 1957.

There is a committee working on commemorating the buildings and history of the district, she said.

The Walter Shade Early Childhood Center at 510 East Pease Ave. is being demolished on Tuesday June 21, 2022. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

The schools are being replaced by a new 94,854-square foot West Carrollton Early Childhood Center and a 70,840-square-foot West Carrollton Intermediate School. The early childhood center will house preschool through 1st grade and the intermediate school will house students in 5th and 6th grades.

The new buildings are a result of the community passing a Building Bond Issue in November 2019. Both buildings remain on track to open at the start of the 2022-23 school year, Townsend said.