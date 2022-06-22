Crews demolish two West Carrollton schools: Bricks available to public

West Carrollton school district is demolishing two of its schools, and the public can take home a piece of each as a memento.
Razing of C. F. Holliday Elementary, 4100 S. Dixie Drive, and Walter Shade Early Childhood Center, 510 E. Pease Ave., which started Monday, should wrap up this week or next, district officials said.
Bricks from each school will be available following the demolition, Superintendent Andrea Townsend told this news outlet.
“C.F. Holliday had the community request a brick at the farewell tours we had a few months ago,” Townsend said. “We will have extra bricks for those who missed the tours.”
Walter Shade ECC was a 57,988-square-foot building constructed in 1954 and occupied by pre-K through kindergarten. C.F. Holliday was a 50,875-square-foot building constructed in 1950 and one of of three elementary schools housing first through fifth grades. An addition to the facility was completed in 1957.
There is a committee working on commemorating the buildings and history of the district, she said.
The schools are being replaced by a new 94,854-square foot West Carrollton Early Childhood Center and a 70,840-square-foot West Carrollton Intermediate School. The early childhood center will house preschool through 1st grade and the intermediate school will house students in 5th and 6th grades.
The new buildings are a result of the community passing a Building Bond Issue in November 2019. Both buildings remain on track to open at the start of the 2022-23 school year, Townsend said.
