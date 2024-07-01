BreakingNews
Crews resume search for swimmer at Dayton lake

Updated 30 minutes ago
Firefighters and emergency crews have resumed the search for a swimmer Monday morning after a water rescue was called off at a Dayton lake Sunday night.

A man was swimming at Action Sports Center on Gateway Drive Sunday evening when he began to experience issues, said Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge.

The man was swimming by himself but had people he was with on the shoreline. Once the man started having trouble he was too far from the shore for others to help him, Judge said. He did not have a personal flotation device with him.

Three boats were in the water as of 8:30 a.m. Monday. Crews are using sonar technology because the area they’re searching is 35 feet deep and too dark for underwater drones.

In addition to the Dayton Fire Department, the Piqua Fire Department dive team and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dive team were also at the scene.

