Crowds travel to Dayton Air Show from down the street, across the world

Some air show visitors come from just down the road. Others come from very far away, like Takashi Morikawa, who traveled all the way from Himeji, Japan, to celebrate his work retirement.

Though there’s tons to see at the 50th Dayton Air Show, nearly everyone the Dayton Daily News spoke to said they were looking most forward to one show in particular: the Blue Angels.

“They’re the best,” said Eugene Vanover, 68, who lives east of Columbus in Licking County.

Like Vanover, people from all over Ohio travel to Dayton each year for the air show.

Some people, like Kathy and John Quintus, make it a mini-weekend vacation, with an overnight stay and a visit to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force the day before or the day after they attend the air show.

Kathy and John enjoyed the Air Force museum on Saturday and they were among the first people through the gates shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning. The U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, serenaded visitors as they walked through the front gates.

The Quintuses, who live in the greater Cleveland area, made a beeline for the spectator areas to put down their foldable chairs and claim a good front-row seat for the air performances.

John Quintus said he likes the Dayton Air Show more than Cleveland’s because it has way more military aircraft and performances.

“This is way better,” he said.

Kathy Quintus said they’ve had a great visit to Dayton.

Eric Krahn, 30, of Lima, said this is the fourth time he’s come to the Dayton Air Show with his family. They last came in 2022 when the Blue Angels performed, and Krahn said the Blue Angels are a must-see act.

Krahn said his father was in the military, and he likes to educate his three daughters about military aviation.

Krahn said his family went straight to the spectator area to guarantee front-row seats. He said it’s such a different experience being close to the landing and takeoff areas.

“If you don’t get here and mark your territory, you’re going to be way back there,” he said.

Krahn’s 9-year-old daughter Ella said the stunts are her favorite thing about the air show.

“I like how they spin in the sky,” she said.

Some visitors said they worried the gray and gloomy weather could impact the type of performances that will be on display. The Blue Angels have a “flat show” they can put on when there’s poor visibility.

The Golden Knights parachutists, who were scheduled to start the program Sunday, did not perform around noon because of low ceilings and windy conditions.