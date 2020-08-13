Cultivating community culture of innovation with new online tool

Airmen are encouraged to check out the AETC Innovation Community on the All Partner Access Network at https://community.apan.org/wg/aetc. The site is designed to connect Airmen in AETC, and across the Air Force, with information and resources about innovation projects happening across the command.

“This truly is exciting and will help all Airmen get after AETC’s priorities of advancing force development and transforming the way Airmen learn,” said Col. William Mamourieh, AETC’s director of analysis and innovation directorate. “With all the amazing things our Airmen are doing to improve mission capability, our goal is to provide a resource that helps them share ideas and lessons learned, connect, and collaborate with others to turn their ideas into innovations.”