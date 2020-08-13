Cultivating community culture of innovation with new online tool

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas – Innovators across Air Education and Training Command now have an online collaboration tool designed to help them discover, learn and promote a culture of innovation.
Airmen are encouraged to check out the AETC Innovation Community on the All Partner Access Network at https://community.apan.org/wg/aetc. The site is designed to connect Airmen in AETC, and across the Air Force, with information and resources about innovation projects happening across the command.
“This truly is exciting and will help all Airmen get after AETC’s priorities of advancing force development and transforming the way Airmen learn,” said Col. William Mamourieh, AETC’s director of analysis and innovation directorate. “With all the amazing things our Airmen are doing to improve mission capability, our goal is to provide a resource that helps them share ideas and lessons learned, connect, and collaborate with others to turn their ideas into innovations.”
The tool’s main feature is the AETC Innovation Dashboard, which provides insights into innovation efforts across AETC.
Users will be able to see who is innovating across the command, and to explore innovation activities across AETC, by base or technology,” Mamourieh said. “This allows Airmen who might have questions about a project they are working on, or considering, to find other innovators to collaborate with, potentially avoiding duplication of effort and also saving money in the process.”
The AETC Innovation Community on APAN is available through government or commercial network connections, and a common access card is not required for access.
Airmen’s feedback on this resource can submit via the website, email to the Innovation Advancement Division members at aetc.a9a.workflow.2@us.af.mil, or call 210-652-8413.